Her gown, made up of red, blue, green, and yellow stripes, was inspired and designed around the Eritrean flag, where her father was born, she told E!. Dressing for her heritage is nothing new for Haddish, who at the 2018 Oscars arrived on the E! News red carpet and immediately announced that “the princess of Eritrea has arrived.” She went on to tell Ryan Seacrest that "if [she] ever end[ed] up at the #Oscars , to honor [his] people." That's exactly what she did — and continues to do, as we witnessed at the Emmys.