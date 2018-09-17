All while starring in not one, not two, but three films coming out this year, Tiffany Haddish never misses a moment to highlight the important things in life, which to her are family and heritage. The Girls Trip actress stepped onto the Emmys red carpet Monday night in a stunning Prabal Gurung custom-made gown that not only added color and style to a usually more subtle event, but also paid homage to her late father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish.
Her gown, made up of red, blue, green, and yellow stripes, was inspired and designed around the Eritrean flag, where her father was born, she told E!. Dressing for her heritage is nothing new for Haddish, who at the 2018 Oscars arrived on the E! News red carpet and immediately announced that “the princess of Eritrea has arrived.” She went on to tell Ryan Seacrest that "if [she] ever end[ed] up at the #Oscars, to honor [his] people." That's exactly what she did — and continues to do, as we witnessed at the Emmys.
Advertisement
The Internet reacted in a range of ways. Some compared her dress to the rainbow parachutes you played with in elementary school gym class, some called her a "gay icon," and some praised her look and the heartwarming meaning behind it. No matter what the web says, we give Tiffany Haddish — and her dress — an absolute 10.
Related Video:
Advertisement