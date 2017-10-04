This Is The Peach-Centric Film Sex Scene Everyone Will Be Talking About

There's no film the Refinery29 staff is looking forward to more than Call Me By Your Name. It stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, is based on Andre Aciman's acclaimed 2007 novel, and has generated a lot of buzz since it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on 22nd January. It also involves a sex scene...with a peach. This has always been a part of the book, but director Luca Guadagnino wasn't sure whether or not to include it in the film — until he tried it himself.
"I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit," he told Out Magazine, which features Armie Hammer on its November cover (don't worry, there are pictures below). "So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works."
And it turns out he wasn't the only one.
"I went to Timothée, and said, 'We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.' And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.'"
That's just the kind of film this is. Everyone involved was extremely open, creating bonds that Hammer said he's never experienced before.
"I’ve never been so intimately involved with a director before," Hammer told the magazine. "Luca was able to look at me and completely undress me. He knew every single one of my insecurities, every time I needed to be pushed, and when I needed to be protected."
Plus, Hammer has never been shy about his sex life. On their first date, he took his wife to a sex shop, and he spoke about what he likes in the bedroom to Playboy:
"Well, if you’re married to a feminist [journalist, restaurateur and actress Elizabeth Chambers] as I am, then it’s…. I don’t know how much we can put here without my parents being embarrassed, but I used to like to be a dominant lover. I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, 'I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'"
Call Me By Your Name hits cinemas in the UK on 27th October.
