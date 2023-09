My Girls’ Trip at the SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas Was Unforgettable

Starting our evening off with a bottle of champagne and desserts — hot girl essentials provided by SLS — we began to research everything the stunning establishment by the sea had to offer. As we started to get ready for the night, we blasted reggaeton (obvio) through my portable speaker and helped each other decide what to wear for Night 1. First, we had dinner at the steakhouse Carna , one of the many restaurants at the hotel. There, we enjoyed a three-course meal, helmed by famed butcher Dario Cecchini , whose dishes are served family-style and range from steak tartare, to prime New York striploin, to a seafood tower filled with oysters, lobsters, and shrimp. After leaving dinner stuffed and satisfied, my friend and I headed to Skybar, a hotel rooftop bar that provides the perfect view. We spent the night mingling, making new friends, and reveling in the beauty and joy of living in the moment.