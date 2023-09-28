My Girls’ Trip at the SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas Was Unforgettable

It’s a Thursday night before a long holiday weekend, and I’m scrambling to get my luggage ready for a three-day trip to the Bahamas. It’s my first time traveling to the North Atlantic island, and while I’ve been to a few countries and territories in the surrounding area — Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, to name a few — I’m especially excited for this one because I’ll be staying at the SLS Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, a luxurious three-resort complex known for its stylish decor and on-site entertainment. I had to bring my amiga to enjoy the experience with me and make it an official girls' trip.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
About a ten-minute drive from the Nassau International Airport, I spotted the SLS’ iconic pink exterior from a mile away. Pulling up to the front entrance of the hotel, where I was immediately greeted by staff members who helped me check in, I also met up with my friend, who was just as excited as I was to enjoy our getaway. Once we got access to our room, we were in awe of the luxe white-on-white interior and how it complemented the Caribbean blue water outside of our balcony. It’s been a difficult year for the both of us, and we were ready to unwind.
Starting our evening off with a bottle of champagne and desserts — hot girl essentials provided by SLS — we began to research everything the stunning establishment by the sea had to offer. As we started to get ready for the night, we blasted reggaeton (obvio) through my portable speaker and helped each other decide what to wear for Night 1. First, we had dinner at the steakhouse Carna, one of the many restaurants at the hotel. There, we enjoyed a three-course meal, helmed by famed butcher Dario Cecchini, whose dishes are served family-style and range from steak tartare, to prime New York striploin, to a seafood tower filled with oysters, lobsters, and shrimp. After leaving dinner stuffed and satisfied, my friend and I headed to Skybar, a hotel rooftop bar that provides the perfect view. We spent the night mingling, making new friends, and reveling in the beauty and joy of living in the moment.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
After a long night, we tried to sleep in the next day. When we woke up, we devoured a tasteful complimentary room-service breakfast and spent the entire day lounging by the pool. In between rain showers, we snacked at a poolside bungalow to prepare us for the pre-game cocktails at Skybar. We ended Day 2 at Bond, SLS’ nightclub, to watch Faena, a Miami-based theater that is known for its artistic productions, intimate concerts, and original cabaret performances, perform Luxuria, a stunning neo-noir cabaret show inspired by the allure of the Bahamas.
On the last night of the trip, my friend and I started the day off enjoying brunch at Cleo, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, and later explored Baha Bay Beach Club, where we reserved a cabana and lounged throughout the day while hitting the infinity pools. We knew we had to go to the on-site water park, the first in the Caribbean to bring fun attractions like a wave simulator, an up-and-down water coaster, and The Pavilion, a private casino with ocean views.
As a pre-night cap, we visited the hotel’s Jazz Bar, which is found right next to the casino, and delighted in the sounds of classic jazz and blues. The night was supposed to be low-key, but my friend and I met some folks there who invited us to join them at Bond, the nightclub. And, honestly, we’re not the kind of girls who turn down an invitation for fun. When we arrived, we knew we had made the right decision. R&B singer Jeremih and rapper Chance the Rapper were doing a surprise performance at the nightclub. It was the farewell treat we didn’t even know we needed.
The SLS Baha Mar is everything I thought it would be: a party-festive scene hotel that still holds charm and elegance. From the hospitality and delicious eats to the nightlife and unexpected performances we witnessed, it was an unforgettable, sunny getaway.