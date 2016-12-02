It's not uncommon for fans to complain about musicians putting on a less-than-stellar show. Maybe a pretentious band only plays new stuff that nobody knows the lyrics to. Perhaps a pop star yells at 13-year-olds for being too excited. Sometimes the energy of the person you shelled out good money to see is that of a limp carrot. And once in a while, a rapper will just storm off the stage after a couple of songs and one insulting rant. But we've never heard this one before: sending a stunt double to do the show for you.
Advertisement
That's what went down with singer Jeremih in Houston on Thursday night — according to Bossip and a whole lot of angry fans. As crazy as the claim sounds, the backstory that makes it somewhat believable. The R & B artist is on tour with PartyNextDoor and THEY., and reportedly resents not being billed as a co-headliner with PartyNextDoor. Mid-performance in Chicago last week, he dropped the mic and stormed off the stage — later tweeting, "Truth is 'they' didnt want me 2 perform tonight.. it sad people will take ur money and blatantly make it seem like I only want to do 2 songs." So are "they" responsible for Thursday night's purported bait and switch? Or was this Jeremih lashing out?
@angelayee A video of the supposed @Jeremih last night in Houston. We don't believe it was him pic.twitter.com/DPTiv0PHKP— Keron_ave (@keron_ave) December 2, 2016
Whoever may be behind the supposed stunt, concertgoers in Houston seem pretty confident that they were duped. And they are pissed. "If you weren't gonna perform in Houston just say so. I'm extremely disappointed in that imposter they brought on stage," wrote one upset fan. Another angry fan tweeted, "well you didn't even perform at the houston concert and disappointed all your fans who came to see you. you're trash." The alleged imposter was wearing a hoodie and hat during the concert, presumably so as to obscure his actual identity.
Refinery29 has reached out to Jeremih's rep for comment. We'll keep an eye on this wacky-ass story and be sure to update you should it be confirmed or debunked.
Advertisement
@Jeremih wya bruh because you ain't in Houston that wasn't you— Chxzz! (@Thats_Nickk) December 2, 2016
@Jeremih that wasn't you performing in Houston, fake. #exposejeremih— why (@ProRicha) December 2, 2016
@Jeremih well you didn't even perform at the houston concert and disappointed all your fans who came to see you. you're trash— . xo . (@wndrlstxo) December 2, 2016
That fake @Jeremih they brought out in Houston wore a hoodie & hat the whole show sliding from his fans like Usher 😂😂😂— #idothis (@_AlexisCharles) December 2, 2016
On everything that wasn't @Jeremih on stage in Houston & that performance was trash— #idothis (@_AlexisCharles) December 2, 2016
Jeremih still hiding out from his fans that know an imposter was up on stage lip syncing to them? 😂😂😂— ✨lex ✨ (@CrownroyalT) December 2, 2016
Advertisement