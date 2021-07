Big! Fun! Anxiety! The Return Of The Girls Trip

Before the pandemic, we often needed a reason to organize these “girls’ trips,” but now, simply seeing our friends after too long in isolation is occasion enough. Farah Miller, an editor, says she and her college friends will be spending two nights at a spa in the Poconos later this summer. “We’ve been trying to do this trip for a decade at this point,” she explains. “After the year we just had, we wanted to make it happen no matter what.”In a March 2021 survey conducted by American Express Travel, 71% of respondents said they planned to travel to visit loved ones they hadn’t been able to see during the pandemic. Vanessa Bowling Ajavon, the founder and CEO of Washington D.C.-based women’s travel company Girls Vacation Club , says her firm has seen an uptick in bookings over the past few months, with clients setting up “girls trips” to reconnect with their long-lost friends. The refrain among customers? “Next year may not be here,” the entrepreneur explains. While some travelers are opting to visit evergreen destinations for U.S. travelers, like Mexico or the Caribbean, Bowling Ajavon has also noticed an interest in the same type of off-piste locations, chosen for convenience and COVID-related concerns, people visited at the height of the pandemic. Now, with COVID seemingly under control in the U.S., rather than traveling abroad where the virus might be spiking, clients are opting to visit National Parks and trails, often visiting by car.