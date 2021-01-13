Caitlin found herself unemployed in May of 2020 and was on unemployment insurance for three months. In August, she was hired at a new job — and then laid off again just before Thanksgiving. “The first time this year, I was devastated. I lost my career and have had to do a huge overhaul on my life,” she says. “Second time, I was numb and embarrassed. I felt like a failure for this being the second layoff in a year, and there was no wrapping my mind around that it was out of my control. I've lost all confidence in myself as a person, a worker, a partner, even a member of my own family — I was the only one to experience a layoff, let alone two.”