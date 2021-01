When the future is uncertain, often the most helpful thing you can do for your mental health is to set about making a plan — not just a plan to get the next job, but a plan to process, a plan to grieve, a plan to feel anger. That’s exactly what Michele Olivier, a career guidance professional at O&H Consulting , helps people do. “They need to plan to be mad, and sad, and scared, and all of the other things that go with grief,” she says. “The longer you’ve been in a role, the deeper the roots into your identity.” Then, when they’re ready, she helps them create a plan for what kind of role they want and need next, and what needs to be done in order to get there.