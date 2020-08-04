I Wrote A Money Diary After I Was Laid Off — This Is Where I Am Now

In your Money Diary, you had been recently unemployed. Can you tell me about your job before you were laid off?

I was what is known in showbiz as an office production assistant. And I was working on a cooking show that, I'm not sure will ever come back. It wasn't working while we were shooting it, so they might just decide to cut their losses. In general, I didn't like the work, so the pandemic gave me an opportunity to really take stock and be like, "Well, being unemployed is bad but also I hated what I was doing." So I was kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to decide if I would ever go back to that show or do something else. Anyway, I am literally taking another similar job in two days, so I'm like, "All right, well, I was planning to make a career change, but it's all fucked now."