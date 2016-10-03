Now, You Can Wear Your Feelings On Your Toes

This story was originally published on September 27, 2016.
Who needs words these days with so many emoji keyboards to choose from — and to do the talking for us? On the heels of Kimoji, ChyMoji, and all the other -moji-fied celebrities — even our very own AltMoji! — fashion brands have followed suit. Instead of releasing a custom set of tiny, digital kitty flats, though, Charlotte Olympia brought emoticons to the real world, in human scale. The designer is rolling out a capsule collection that will probably win over the internet — or at least certainly Instagram.
The collection is dubbed #Emoticats, fittingly, with the brand revamping its signature flats in the likeness of some of our most-used emoji. The rainbow-hued collection, which launches on October 3, has you covered, whether you're a kissy-face person or more of a winker. Cue heart-eyes emoji — or, rather, just wear 'em.
Charlotte Olympia isn’t the first high-fashion label to bring emoticons into wearable fashion — it's not even the first one to do catmojis. Versace released its own capsule of emoji T-shirts earlier this year. Then Karl Lagerfeld, the OG cat lover himself, imagined the Chanel couture emoji keyboard we didn't know we needed, featuring peace signs, thumbs-up, and, of course, Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette. While Charlotte Olympia's feline emoticons are technically slightly easier on the wallet than fresh-off-the-runway Chanel, it'll still set you back a bit to add that extra ounce of the feels into your #OOTDs. These Charlotte Olympia flats will run you $525 per pair.
Before the collection drops next week, start browsing the #Emoticats capsule ahead.
