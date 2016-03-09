All The Chanel Emoji That Karl Thinks Should Exist

For a man who’s rumored to own a half-dozen iPhones, Karl Lagerfeld is no stranger to the world of Apple; or rather, the iMessaging, selfie-snapping, emoji-sending digital world that Apple has created. It’s a world that his biggest fans oftentimes experience his show through, and it was smart of The Kaiser to include little love notes to this world throughout his fall/winter 2016 collection, shown Tuesday.



The emojified Chanel iconography stood out among all the other tailored-to-a-tee looks that made up his #frontrowonly show, meant to be a throwback to the days when fashion shows were held in private ateliers just for clients. It was an opportunity for Chanel showgoers to get to admire the craftsmanship up close and personal, and notice the small, clever details that would have been too hard to spot otherwise. But among the old-school tweeds, ethereal ruffling, and complicated knotting, tying, and layering was Karl’s version of emoji.



Click through to see all the Chanel emoji that should exist, scattered among some that already do.

