Update: The new Kimoji are here! For the first time, we've got Kanye and North Kimoji designs. And, of course, there is much twerking, as the video below shows. The new Kimoji are super detailed, and will be a hilarious (or even sexy) addition to your texts and messages. In a post on her website, Kim K says, "Kanye and I found this amazing social experience company, IMVU, and worked with them on creating some of our latest Kimoji designs and GIFs."
You can grab the update (a $1 in-app purchase if you've already downloaded the $2 app) from the App Store and Google Play. And for a look at more of the new Kimoji, scroll to the bottom of this post.
This story was originally published on May 31, 2016.
Back in December, Kim Kardashian forever changed our world when she gave us a new communication tool we never knew we needed: the Kimoji. Admit it, you use the Kim-crying-face emoji on the daily. But, in case you’re getting tired of the OG juicy booty and waist trainer (though it's hard to believe that's possible), Kim is keeping things fresh with some brand-new additions to her app, and we can't wait.
New Kimoji's coming soon!!!! pic.twitter.com/Un2yC7eLfR— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2016
On Tuesday, the reality star teased us on Twitter with a collage of North West’s face in emoji form. Accompanying the pic, Kim tweeted, "New Kimoji's coming soon!!!!" We aren’t sure what other new Kimoji we can look forward to, but reports have been swirling that the update will also include emoji of Zayn Malik and other "A-list" celebrities. It makes sense, then, that North would be included — she's an A-lister if we've ever seen one.
Who knows what other new Kimoji Kardashian will feature on her popular app. Knowing Kim K, the update will probably offer a perfect mix of naughty fun, controversy, and self-promotion. We'll just have to see if this update breaks the internet, again.
