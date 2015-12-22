Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Breaking The Internet (Again)

Elizabeth Kiefer
Kim Kardashian may have actually broken the internet this time around.

The reality star, who released her KIMOJI app this week, apologized to Apple after keyboard downloads allegedly clogged the app store.
She also expressed disbelief over the popularity of the KIMOJI launch. (Come on, Kim. Don't play coy. You knew this was going to make a major splash.)
As to whether it was truly KIMOJI that slowed down the Apple store: no definitive word on that. But one thing is certain: The Kardashian-themed emojis are pretty incredible.

Robust buns, a waist trainer, a blowdryer... We're low-key obsessed with these little gems.
