Kim Kardashian may have actually broken the internet this time around.
The reality star, who released her KIMOJI app this week, apologized to Apple after keyboard downloads allegedly clogged the app store.
Apple, I'm so sorry I broke your App Store!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2015
She also expressed disbelief over the popularity of the KIMOJI launch. (Come on, Kim. Don't play coy. You knew this was going to make a major splash.)
Ahhhhhhhh I still can't believe we broke the entire App Store!!!! #KIMOJI— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2015
As to whether it was truly KIMOJI that slowed down the Apple store: no definitive word on that. But one thing is certain: The Kardashian-themed emojis are pretty incredible.
Robust buns, a waist trainer, a blowdryer... We're low-key obsessed with these little gems.
