Calling All Fashion Fans: Versace Emoji Are Now A Thing

These days, everyone knows that an emoji speaks louder than words. So it was only a matter of time before big-name celebrities and luxury labels began creating their own iterations of these irresistible little icons. First, it was Kimoji — Kim Kardashian's booty-bouncing, money-flaunting take on the classic emoticons app. And now, just in time for Valentine's Day, Versace is releasing its own set of emoji — as well as a corresponding capsule collection of tees called #VersaceSharesLove.
"I love how the new Versace Emoji app lets everyone in the world express themselves and share their feelings," the house's designer (and queen), Donatella Versace, said in a statement. "To have our own Versace Emoji is a real treat for Valentine’s Day, and I can’t wait to begin creating with it.” The app, which is free and available for both iOS and Android, features the brand's iconic Medusa logo reimagined as a smiley face. Shown in a range of playful expressions and styles, the icons can be used to embellish existing photos in your photo library; you can also create original images using a wide range of stickers, backgrounds, filters, and text options. And considering this isn't the first time Versace has given emoji the high-fashion treatment, we're loving that Donatella is seriously looking at (and catering to) the digital generation.
So if you're stumped on what to get your designer-obsessed Valentine this year (or are looking to save some dough and just mess around with blingy emoticons), this release is definitely happening at just the right time. Check out the selection of tees ahead, and next time you're going to quote Migos in an Instagram caption, you'll have a whole new (designer) way to get the point across.