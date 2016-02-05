Now the language of Kim Kardashian is even more complete. It's also a whole lot dirtier. Kardashian announced an update to her Kimoji app yesterday. The Kimoji keyboard now features KimoGIFs, so you can send people animated avatars of Kim.
These little Kims (pun intended, because why not?) swing around on a stripper pole, twerk, grind in a fur coat, and sip tea. That last one is particularly poignant in light of her recent reconciliation with Amber Rose. One KimoGIF recreates a moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim assaulted Khloé with a handbag, saying, "Don't be fucking rude!" To be quite honest, it seems like the most useful of the all the KimoGIFs on offer. (This writer sent a couple of the new GIFs to friends while composing this story, and now wonders if that may have constituted harassment.)
Kris Jenner tweeted the "don't be rude" GIF, asking fans if they remember the moment. She may not remember it too well herself, however, because she tagged Kourtney instead of Khloé.
Remember this??? #KUWTK @kuwtk @kourtneykardash @KimKardashian New #KIMOJI animations available now in the app!! pic.twitter.com/iqmhv4gjof— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2016
Even if you don't have the app, you can watch a video previewing the Kimoji and KimoGIFs. Kanye West credits the "beat" to Tyler, The Creator.
The new Kimoji also feature Valentine's Day-themed candy hearts. Their messages aren't entirely sweet, though. Featured phrases include: "Just the Tip," "Pull Out," "Good Dick," and "Die."
#KIMOJI #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ibCpH1lu56— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2016
Subtle? No. Hilarious? Yes.
