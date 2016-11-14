Ashley Olsen Is All Of Us, With This Practical Styling Trick

Whenever we put on a particularly excruciating pair of heels, our mind drifts off to the sensible flats we would rather be wearing. Of course, we know we should probably pack some alternative, more ergonomic footwear to change into as soon as the opportunity presents itself. There are even foldable shoes meant for this very purpose. Still: Is it worth giving up precious bag space for it? Many times, we push ourselves to hobble through the pain. However, Ashley Olsen showed us there's no shame in being prepared. In fact, your feet will thank you in the long run.
Last week in New York, Olsen proved that, yes, it's definitely worth keeping an emergency pair of shoes in your bag. She strolled down an NYC sidewalk with ease in cozy-looking black loafers — the pointed-toe stilettos she was previously wearing now grasped in her hand.
We'd argue her sub-in shoes actually mesh better with the rest of her outfit than the patent-leather originals. Olsen wore an ankle-skimming navy slip dress with a black longline top coat, which is fully in keeping with her family's de facto uniform.
For a day about town — with a few errands and meetings here and there — it's great. But, should a formal-dress situation present itself, Olsen can always slip into the heels. Everyone wins. Given that holiday party season is right around the corner, we plan to do our feet a solid and keep this trick handy.
We'd argue her sub-in shoes actually mesh better with the rest of her outfit than the patent-leather originals. Olsen wore an ankle-skimming navy slip dress with a black longline top coat, which is fully in keeping with her family's de facto uniform.
For a day about town — with a few errands and meetings here and there — it's great. But, should a formal-dress situation present itself, Olsen can always slip into the heels. Everyone wins. Given that holiday party season is right around the corner, we plan to do our feet a solid and keep this trick handy.
Advertisement