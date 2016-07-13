Ditch Your Heels For These Going-Out Flats

We'll be the first to admit: When prepping for a night on the town, we tend to reach for a pair of heels (whether we want to or not) like it's second nature. And while they might be the stereotypical default for going out, there's something really un-fun (and uncomfortable) about stumbling around in shoes that really aren't meant for walking. That's why we're finally giving some party-ready flats a go.



While we're not suggesting parading around in a pair of worn-out sneakers at your next dress-up event, we are your here to prove that the statement-making, low-to-the-ground going out picks in the slideshow ahead will do just as much for your look as your average pair of stilettos, minus the next-morning blisters and sore arches. This weekend, break all the "rules" in one of these sandals, loafers, or classic flats — you may just kick sky-high heels to the curb for good.