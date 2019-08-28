The 6 Shoe Styles You'll Be Shopping This Fall

It's late August; do you know where your fall-footwear moodboard (mental or otherwise) is?
As evidenced by recent activity on Shopping Wednesdays, a weekly Refinery29 IG Stories series, we've got autumn fashion on the mind, in particular how to style the sub-ankle area. Are chunky dad sneakers still a go? And why are we suddenly feeling proper-lady flats again? In partnership with Macy's, we've detailed the precise slightly sportif/slightly preppy/slightly '90s-lug-sole-loafer aesthetic we're bringing to life in the months ahead. So below, in six essential styles, find our Official Shoe-Vibe Guide To Fall 2019.
You've probably been wearing all manner of double-decker sneakers and orthopedic sandals with your princess dresses. So now, counter, counterintuitively, the more unexpected shoe choice is a bow-bedecked ballet flat. Feels right.
Still going strong: trainers your dad would wear with tube socks and the flatform, as seen here in a big-cat print. Can you tell we're into a thick sole?
Ditto, but on a penny loafer we would've painstakingly saved our allowances for as kids.
Because, in our hearts, we still want to be early-aughts It Girls leaving parties in babydoll dresses and cheetah calfskin ankle boots.
We'd style these snakeskin loafers with white socks, a cropped trouser hem, and lots of '70s-slick attitude.
