Once upon a time, street style was synonymous with sky-high heels. Today, there's always still a handful of passersby that choose height over comfort. But, we just have to come out and say it: We're so damn happy flats are back "in style" once again. Whether it's Miu Miu's now-signature punk-y ballet flats, a steel-gray running shoe, or the simplest of spring sandals, non-heels are having a moment.