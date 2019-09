Cathy Horyn, current fashion critic at The Cut (after 15 years at The New York Times), recently said in a piece, "The most modern thing today in fashion is a bit of polish without obvious effort."And, opting for flats over heels is the easiest way to master the look of the times. Paired with a floral dress, a textured skirt, or even a really good pair of wide-leg pants, flats finish off an outfit without obvious effort (plus, the trend sure is good news for our feet).