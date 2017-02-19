Once upon a time, street style was synonymous with sky-high heels. Today, there's always still a handful of passersby that choose height over comfort. But, we just have to come out and say it: We're so damn happy flats are back "in style" once again. Whether it's Miu Miu's now-signature punk-y ballet flats, a steel-grey running shoe, or the simplest of spring sandals, non-heels are having a moment.
Cathy Horyn, current fashion critic at The Cut (after 15 years at The New York Times), recently said in a piece, "The most modern thing today in fashion is a bit of polish without obvious effort."And, opting for flats over heels is the easiest way to master the look of the times. Paired with a floral dress, a textured skirt, or even a really good pair of wide-leg pants, flats finish off an outfit without obvious effort (plus, the trend sure is good news for our feet).
We're proclaiming it time to stop shoving our beloved flats to the backs of our closets and start embracing them. Who's with us?