We Want Everything From Topshop’s New Spring Collection

Another day, another member of Generation Z taking center stage. This time, it's 17-year-old undiscovered model Lily Jean Harvey, who's been tapped by Topshop as the face of its spring/summer 2017 campaign. If you look at her Instagram, you may be surprised she has less than 3,500 followers. (Admittedly, though, it's refreshing to see someone who isn't Kendall or Gigi land a gig this big). But even more than wanting to get to know this up-and-comer — her favorite app is Snapchat, and she loves Drake and The Weeknd, by the way — the advertorial has us wanting every single piece from the new collection, ASAP.
In a series of images shot around Los Angeles and London, Harvey is seen sporting everything from silky pink dresses to floral suits, color-blocked puffer coats, and, of course, lace-up ballet flats (the trend du jour). If you're eager to get a jump start on your warm weather wardrobe, we'd say this is a solid, trend-filled place to start.
Click on to see the photographs, and to shop our favorite pieces. Who knew we'd be taking so many style cues from 17-year-olds? (Oh wait, we did...)