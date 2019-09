We Want Everything From Topshop’s New Spring Collection

Another day, another member of Generation Z taking center stage. This time, it's 17-year-old undiscovered model Lily Jean Harvey, who's been tapped by Topshop as the face of its spring/summer 2017 campaign. If you look at her Instagram , you may be surprised she has less than 3,500 followers. (Admittedly, though, it's refreshing to see someone who isn't Kendall or Gigi land a gig this big). But even more than wanting to get to know this up-and-comer — her favorite app is Snapchat, and she loves Drake and The Weeknd, by the way — the advertorial has us wanting every single piece from the new collection, ASAP.