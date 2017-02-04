We Want Everything From Topshop’s New Spring Collection

Another day, another member of Generation Z taking centre stage. This time, it's 17-year-old undiscovered model Lily Jean Harvey, who's been tapped by Topshop as the face of its SS17 campaign. If you look at her Instagram, you may be surprised she has less than 3,500 followers. (Admittedly, though, it's refreshing to see someone who isn't Kendall or Gigi land a gig this big). But even more than wanting to get to know this up-and-comer — her favourite app is Snapchat, and she loves Drake and The Weeknd, by the way — the campaign has us wanting pretty much every single piece from the new collection.
In a series of images shot around Los Angeles and London, Harvey is seen sporting everything from silky pink dresses to floral suits, colour-blocked puffer jackets, and, of course, lace-up ballet flats (the trend du jour courtesy of Miu Miu). If you're eager to get a jump start on your warm weather wardrobe, we'd say this is a solid, trend-filled place to start.
Click on to see the photographs, and to shop our favourite pieces.