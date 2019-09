monitoring

Gutter-minded internet trolls are going off in the comments section of the post on Roger Vivier's account, as Footwear News reported. The brand isdeleting these comments, of course, but we sort of can't stop the inner child in us from giggling uncontrollably. Because it's like, yeah, it kind of (definitely) looks like a vulva. (Or that other thing.) But, hey, we can also see the badass hidden message behind these fancy flats. What's so taboo about vulva shoes? Could these just be another way fashion is helping us unleash our inner feminist?Who knows. (Maybe Tove Lo knows, actually.) But for those who are into that sort of thing — you know, style choices inspired by the human anatomy, like, perhaps, wearing a vagina proudly on your chest — these shoes are perfect. Because what if your favorite flower is a rose? (Or if you've got a hankering for gardening?) Because no matter your reason for shelling out some serious cash on a pair of ballerina flats, these shoes are certainly making a statement. And isn't that the goal of this whole fashion thing, anyway?