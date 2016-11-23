One Uterus Dress For Tove Lo, One Giant Leap For Girl Power

Gosh, isn't fashion fun? There's nothing quite like making a statement, is there? Using our stylistic choices are a way to stand out among our peers, you know, to show people who we are. What's even better? Turning a really cool look to showcase a really important message that goes beyond trends and aesthetics. That's why we're tipping our hats off to Tove Lo, who just wore the dress of Girl Power warriors everywhere.
At the Aria Music Awards Tuesday night, the Swedish singer wore a custom dress by designer Emelie Janrell that featured a uterus embellishment on the front. As you can see, it was as amazing as it sounds. She paired it off with some platform boots that added to its kick-ass power-dressing vibes. And we've got to ask: Could this be the next wave of nude dresses? Or has the look gone rogue? Or political? So many questions — but more applause than anything.
The bold statement could mean many things, but one thing is for sure: It's not out of Lo's comfort zone at all. In an interview with The Guardian, the singer discussed her ease when it comes to sexuality, saying "being open about sex is not a bad thing." (Her debut album is called Lady Wood, after all). She's right, of course, and using fashion as a vehicle for that is A-okay in our books. When it comes to merging fashion and politics, this moment will be a tough act to follow. But good on you, Lo, for fighting the good fight and looking good while doing it.
