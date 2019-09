One Uterus Dress For Tove Lo, One Giant Leap For Girl Power

At the Aria Music Awards Tuesday night, the Swedish singer wore a custom dress by designer Emelie Janrell that featured a uterus embellishment on the front. As you can see, it was as amazing as it sounds. She paired it off with some platform boots that added to its kick-ass power-dressing vibes. And we've got to ask: Could this be the next wave of nude dresses? Or has the look gone rogue? Or political? So many questions — but more applause than anything.The bold statement could mean many things, but one thing is for sure: It's not out of Lo's comfort zone at all. In an interview with The Guardian , the singer discussed her ease when it comes to sexuality, saying "being open about sex is not a bad thing." (Her debut album is called Lady Wood , after all). She's right, of course, and using fashion as a vehicle for that is A-okay in our books. When it comes to merging fashion and politics, this moment will be a tough act to follow. But good on you, Lo, for fighting the good fight and looking good while doing it.