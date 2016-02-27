Story from Celebrity Style

Victoria Beckham Is Completely Over Heels These Days

Ana Colon
Photo: Raymond Hall/ GC Images/ Getty Images.
Posh Spice might have a little more Sporty in her than we've thought all these years: In a recent interview, Victoria Beckham — who somehow achieves a balance between minimalism and sartorially spicing up your life — has admitted that she's basically over the poshest item of them all: stilettos.

"I just can't do heels anymore," Beckham told The Telegraph earlier this week. "At least not when I'm working," she clarified.

Consider her NYFW runway-bow ensemble the new normal: "I think people saw the real me when I came out [at the end of her Victoria Beckham show in New York] in a pair of men's trousers, a roll-neck, and trainers," Beckham divulged to the British publication.

It's mostly surprising because of the sky-high sartorial record she's maintained since her Spice Girls days. And it's a total 180 from what she considered her footwear of choice eight years ago. "I just can't concentrate in flats," she said during a 2008 interview with British television channel GMTV.

Don't fret, V.B. fans — the designer hasn't sworn off heels forever. To wit: She's recently danced with a dress form, hit the red carpet, and strolled around frigid NYC, all with a bit of a lift in the footwear department. She's technically been giving her feet a break when she's in work mode. "I travel a lot," she explains. "Clothes have to be simple and comfortable." Beckham knows best, right?
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers