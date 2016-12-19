17 Party Shoes To Help End Your Year With a Bang

Second only to the perfect dress, party shoes are the key component to a holiday look. The rest of the year can have your conservative pumps and versatile lace-up sandals: Your end-of-the-year jaunts are the time to pull out all of the stops and gravitate toward glitter-coated everything.
There's a myriad of questions to consider when choosing your finishing touch: Do you forgo comfort in favor of statement pumps, or do you account for the commute from Party A to Party B and sensibly pick a flat? Either way, give your shoe, whatever height you choose, the festive debut it deserves. This year, velvet has been the name of the game, but we can't ignore the classics, like glitter, studs, and pom-poms. For holiday parties, bigger and bolder is better. Ahead are 17 party shoes you're guaranteed to have the time of your life in.
There's a myriad of questions to consider when choosing your finishing touch: Do you forgo comfort in favor of statement pumps, or do you account for the commute from Party A to Party B and sensibly pick a flat? Either way, give your shoe, whatever height you choose, the festive debut it deserves. This year, velvet has been the name of the game, but we can't ignore the classics, like glitter, studs, and pom-poms. For holiday parties, bigger and bolder is better. Ahead are 17 party shoes you're guaranteed to have the time of your life in.