Ssense’s New Bridal Collection Features Non-Traditional Dresses & Accessories

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated May 16, 2024, 8:04 PM
Photo: Adam Powell.
Whether you’re a non-traditional bride in search of a unique wedding dress, a member of the bridal party looking for standout accessories, or simply a fashion lover desiring a new bright-white look for the summer, Ssense’s new bridal collection is the place for you. After its successful “anti-bridal” Bridal Capsule Collection last summer, the luxury retailer is back with a second iteration, Ssense Bridal 2.0, which launches on May 16. 

“Our first collection pushed an aspect of informality, but this season, we’re offering a broader depth in our capsule, which allows us to increase the amount of formal dressing — with a fashion-forward twist,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for Ssense, said in a press release. 

The Ssense bridal collection features over 100 styles, spanning everything from bridal gowns and opera gloves to flower girl dresses and white cocktail bags. The capsule includes pieces from 17 emerging and established fashion designers like Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, Sandy Liang, and Molly Goddard. Highlights include the return of Anna Sui’s 1994 babydoll silhouette, a fully upcycled gown and matching gloves from Conner Ives, and Ssense newcomers like Aaron Esh and Wed Studio.

So be sure to check out Ssense’s new bridal capsule collection for bridal staples with a twist to wear to all your upcoming wedding events.
Ssense Bridal Dresses

Anna Sui
White Ruffled Minidress
$700.00
SSENSE
You won’t find a traditional ball gown in Ssense’s curated bridal collection, but you will find plenty of edgy mini dresses, whimsical sheer styles, and sculptural cocktail dresses in white, ivory, and eggshell. While you can cart up dresses upwards of $9,500, most styles range between $475 and $2,500.
Simone Rocha
Off-white Sheer Maxi Dress
$2275.00
SSENSE
Vaquera
White Afterparty Minidress
$540.00
SSENSE
Collina Strada
Beige Meadowsweet Minidress
$2650.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
Off-white Bow Minidress
$675.00
SSENSE
Sandy Liang
Off-white Arden Minidress
$695.00
SSENSE
Wed Studio
White Bubble Hem Minidress
$2975.00
SSENSE
Ssense Bridal Separates

Molly Goddard
Lucia Long Sleeve T-shirt
$605.00
SSENSE
Molly Goddard
Liberty Maxi Skirt
$1970.00
SSENSE
If you’re a non-traditional bride, there’s a high chance you don’t even want to wear a dress on your big day. Instead, throw on a statement top (ie: bustier, halter top, button-down, etc.) with a mini skirt or trousers. These styles are also perfect for other bridal occasions like bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and honeymoons (hello bridal bikini set!). 
Chopova Lowena
Babi Miniskirt
$1380.00
SSENSE
Chopova Lowena
Shuvit Camisole
$355.00
SSENSE
Aaron Esh
Gathered Miniskirt
$505.00
SSENSE
Cawley
Tender Blazer
$1235.00
SSENSE
Cawley
Alter Trousers
$615.00
SSENSE
Bode
Coat
$3200.00
SSENSE
Ssense Bridal Accessories

Ashley Williams
White Heart Bag
$480.00
SSENSE
The collection isn’t short on accessories, including handbags, shoes, gloves, and the occasional garter, umbrella, and bridal bouquet. Slip on dramatic elbow-length gloves or short bow-adorned ones. Then choose between heart-shaped bags or styles with ruffles and floral appliques. Then, finally, step into a pair of kitten heels or ballet flats and make your way down the aisle.
Shushu/Tong
White Gloves
$170.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White Pointed Heels
$700.00
SSENSE
Anna Sui
White Floral Gloves
$190.00
SSENSE
Vaquera
Off-white Corsage Pouch
$545.00
SSENSE
Molly Goddard
Off-white Carla Ballerina Flats
$605.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White 3d Floral Bag
$675.00
SSENSE
Ssense Bridal Headpieces

Chopova Lowena
White Wedding Veil
$860.00
SSENSE
In keeping with this collection’s formal styles, there are many traditional (and non-traditional) veils to peruse, including both short and long options with lace-, frill-, and ruffle edges. And if you’re looking for something really out of the norm, scope some dramatic bonnets, caps, and tiaras. The collection also includes more accessories like floral combs and hair bows.
Wed Studio
White Ruffled Veil
$1035.00
SSENSE
Tétier Bijoux
Off-white Floral Hair Pin
$660.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White Floral Lace Veil
$210.00
SSENSE
Nicklas Skovgaard
White Cap #601 Beanie
$670.00
SSENSE
Simone Rocha
White Extra Long Turbo Embellished Bow Hai...
$925.00
SSENSE
Vaquera
White Derby Hat
$480.00
SSENSE
Ssense Bridal Jewelry

Tétier Bijoux
White Bow Single Ear Cuff
$670.00
SSENSE
There’s also a small but mighty jewelry selection from brands Chopova Lowena and Tétier Bijoux. Pierce your ears with edgy “Marry Me” heart earrings or flip the script by wearing your flowers on your neck rather than holding them in a bouquet for an avant-garde moment. 
Chopova Lowena
Red 'marry Me' Earrings
$245.00
SSENSE
Tétier Bijoux
Beige Bridal Necklace
$700.00
SSENSE
Tétier Bijoux
Pink Flower Ear Cuffs
$980.00
SSENSE
Shop full Ssense Bridal 2.0 collection

