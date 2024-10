Anthropologie’s New Wedding Dress Collection Has A Style For Every Type Of Bride

From fall dresses to winter wedding guest looks , Anthropologie is a go-to destination for occasion-worthy dressing. And now, for all the 2025 brides out there, the beloved retailer will truly be your one-stop shop because Anthropologie Weddings has just dropped its new collection of over 30 bridal dresses “We’re thrilled to unveil our new bridal drop where each gown embodies the essence of individuality and romance,” chief merchandising officer of apparel at Anthropologie, Holly Thrasher, told Refinery29. “Our latest assortment offers three unique design sensibilities that highlight new bridal trends and exclusive styles.”The three bridal silhouettes and aesthetics are divided by classic ball gowns, modern styles, and trending drop-waist dresses — perfect to serve every bride and every aisle. The exclusive designs come from brands like Ouma, Mirror Palais, Sebastian Luke, and Costarellos, all ranging between $1,150 and $4,370. Read on to start perusing the new Anthropologie Weddings collection and to get style inspiration for your big day.