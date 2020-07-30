From The ’70s To TikTok, We’ve Fallen For Roller Girl Style

The appeal of the ‘70s skate aesthetic is undeniable, honouring as it does the scene's roots, but what’s exciting about the 2020 spotlight on quad skating is that there is no one way to look. "Now, more than ever, people are putting certain stereotypes and forms of gatekeeping in the trash, as they should," Toni says. "Wheels are for everyone!" The biggest misconception, Shove says – which your Instagram explore page might well have you believing – is that to skate "you have to be a white, skinny, cis woman and wear booty shorts. The community is filled with all sizes, ethnicities, genders and non-genders, trans, queer and every kind of person in between." Much like cycling – another wheeled trend to emerge in lockdown – skating is the antithesis of spin classes and intensive HIIT workouts: it’s great for your health but the end goal isn’t maintaining a prescribed body type. It’s about going outside and getting out of your own head. In 2019, Jonathan Van Ness was praised for posting videos of himself, like Bambi on ice, trying to master tricks while learning to ice skate. He showed a far more realistic journey, one peppered with falls, scrapes and fails, than we’re usually privy to on social media. The skate scene’s most accomplished influencers are doing the same thing, making it all the more inviting for rookies worried about starting. "Falling is a part of skating and when you get really good at skating, you also get really good at falling," Ana says. "You will fall no matter how good you get and that’s okay because it doesn’t matter how you fall, it’s how you get back up," reiterates Shove.