Roller Skating: The Next Pandemic Hobby To Sellout This Summer

Hobbies are going viral with lightning speed these days, so it should come as no surprise that, at press time, roller skates are pretty hard to find. But we did some digging and can assert that there are still skates to be had — and we have eight available pairs to prove it lined up ahead. If you don’t see your size, place some pre-orders or sign up for restock alerts and get ready to retro-glide your way through summer.