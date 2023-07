We see Margot Robbie’s Barbie sporting pink gingham several times in the film trailer, first in a '50s-style flared sundress that she wears while getting ready, accessorised with a matching hair bow and statement daisy earrings and necklace. The second time, she’s on the beach in a playsuit with a heart-shaped cut-out back, pink gingham sun hat and plastic shell jewellery. So far, this is the print we’re most closely associating with Gerwig’s Barbie universe (Pink Gingham Barbie has also been immortalised in doll form by Mattel and championed by Robbie on the press tour ). The look has been part of the Barbie universe for decades, first used in 1972 for the Steffie Barbie doll