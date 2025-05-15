“Unlike other Lululemon fans, I had no idea that I needed leggings with no front-rise seam… until I tried these. Designed in the same buttery-smooth, barely-there fabric that the Align line has become known (and beloved) for, these leggings create an even smoother, more streamlined look thanks to the missing seam.



While these pants are intended for lower-impact workouts like yoga, with a lot of stretch that doesn’t lose shape and a waistband that doesn’t uncomfortably dig in, I wore them (in a size 6) to the gym for a treadmill run and was pleasantly surprised. They didn’t slide down and maintained the high-waist silhouette I prefer, no matter the intensity level.” — Irina Grechko, Global Fashion Director