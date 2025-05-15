All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She is the moment. We’re talking about Lululemon’s iconic Align legging, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. What does that celebration entail? Well, after the Align High-Rise Pant became a bestselling style and evolved into an expansive collection, Lululemon is introducing a new Align “no line” legging that many fans have been waiting for.
But let’s take it back, because if you’re not familiar, Align leggings are a bestseller for a reason. Back in 2015, Lululemon’s “goal was to engineer a legging that delivered the sensory experience yogis were seeking during their practice — to feel completely unrestricted, light, and free as they moved,” according to the brand’s campaign lookbook.
And it did just that, creating its equally iconic Nulu brushed fabric, which is widely described as buttery-soft and weightless. Intended for low-impact workouts and off-duty looks outside of the studio, the sleek and soft leggings have successfully garnered a cult following, beyond yogis.
And now, building on Align’s success, Lululemon has upgraded signature styles with fresh colors and (even more excitingly) launched new leggings with a “front seamless construction” for an extra streamlined look and feel.
Naturally, Refinery29 editors had to put them to the test. Read on for our (spoiler!) overwhelmingly positive reviews of the soon-to-be viral Lululemon style. And, once you’re convinced, shop the brand’s new arrivals ASAP.
“Unlike other Lululemon fans, I had no idea that I needed leggings with no front-rise seam… until I tried these. Designed in the same buttery-smooth, barely-there fabric that the Align line has become known (and beloved) for, these leggings create an even smoother, more streamlined look thanks to the missing seam.
While these pants are intended for lower-impact workouts like yoga, with a lot of stretch that doesn’t lose shape and a waistband that doesn’t uncomfortably dig in, I wore them (in a size 6) to the gym for a treadmill run and was pleasantly surprised. They didn’t slide down and maintained the high-waist silhouette I prefer, no matter the intensity level.” — Irina Grechko, Global Fashion Director
“I really can’t get over the Nulu fabric on the Align styles — after 10 years, I finally get the hype. These leggings feel weightless yet somehow manage to snatch my waist without cutting into it, thanks to the super-high-rise fit. I initially ordered a size 12 based on the size guide, but found that a 10 offered more compression and a less baggy fit at the ankles. The 25-inch inseam was perfect for my under-5’3” frame. I was also most excited to test out seamless crotch, which helped prevent the not-so-flattering riding up I often deal with during my squat routine.
I paired the bottoms with the Align V-Neck Bra; another winner for me. The wide straps don’t dig into my shoulders like some other sports bras, and the thick underbust band lies comfortably against my ribs. I also love the Align Tank Top for equal support thanks to its built-in shelf bra, but with a bit more coverage.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
“As a new-ish Lululemon fan, I wasn’t sure what to expect — but let me just say, the Align No-Line leggings exceeded every expectation. The signature buttery-soft fabric? Still here. But now with a seamless design that somehow makes the pieces even more comfortable. Who knew ditching seams could be the secret to feeling this good in activewear?
I’ve been living in this set…literally. As someone who balances corporate life and teaching Pilates, I need activewear that works double duty. I throw the leggings and bra on under a button-down or blazer for a polished daytime look, then head straight to the studio without missing a beat. They move with me, breathe with me, and still look cute enough to grab a post-class matcha in.
Now, this new Align bra deserves its own moment. It’s incredibly supportive without those fussy cup inserts that always feel like a gamble. It holds everything in place (no wardrobe malfunctions here), yet the fit is so flattering and comfortable that I end up wearing it all day, no complaints.
Bottom line: This activewear set — I’m wearing in size 8 — has earned a permanent spot in my rotation. Functional, confidence-boosting, and so soft it almost feels illegal.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social
