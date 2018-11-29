The Best Sites For Stylish Holiday Cards

Once upon a time, a little version of you may have graced your family’s holiday card. Now you’re the one creating your own season’s greetings — and you need a site that will help you do it, whatever your goal or aesthetic. Maybe you want to express your holiday cheer with snaps of you and your friends over the year’s best occasions and accompany it with some witty holiday truism. Maybe you’re more the bleak, Instagram snowscape type. Or, maybe you like expensive, letterpress cards with tasteful typography. Whatever your visual, you want to reach out to loved ones with stylish and personal good wishes for the new year.
Fortunately, creating a just-right-for-you card no longer involves hours spent trolling the bargain table at Barnes & Noble or sitting at home during Scandal reruns, licking stamps and addressing envelopes. Because the sites ahead put a modern, efficient spin on this annual process, including Instagram compatibility, purchase rewards you’ll actually use, eco-friendly considerations, and clever ready-for-repurposing ideas — ranging from ornaments to gift tags and more.
