Remember when coming home with an “I Love Mom” drawing and a DIY macaroni necklace was a perfectly acceptable present for Mother’s Day? Well, those days are long gone. Now, you’re
discussing arguing in the siblings group chat and scouring Google to plan a unique gift. After years of birthdays, holidays, and Mother’s Days, you’re running out of creative juice, and trust us, she doesn’t need another cookbook.
But there is one thing that we're pretty sure the woman in your life could never get enough of, and that's beauty products. Rather than throwing a lipstick in a gift bag and calling it a day though, why not go the extra mile with a pretty gift set for just a few bucks more?
This May, beauty brands are selling product bundles that will make mom feel extra special. And no matter what's on her wish list, whether it's a new hair tool or some fresh skin care, there's something for every mother figure. To take out the stress of planning, we've rounded up the best beauty gift sets for Mother's Day, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.