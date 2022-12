Obsessed With Bravo? You’ll Love These Real Housewives Candles

Fans of the series are now able to channel their favorite zingers into something tangible: Just in time for the holidays, Bravo has launched a candle collection in collaboration with Literie, an NYC-based lifestyle brand. The lineup is inspired by the funniest and most memorable scenes from the franchise's most well-known stars, including Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Erika Jayne , and Bethenny Frankel. Each will carry a custom scent that evokes the moment, in a way that feels more "classy with a wink" than straight-up meme.