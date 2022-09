Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris — Like Emily In Paris, But Make It Black

The beauty of Paris, the reality stars tell me, is being able to have a fresh start and to finally do things their way, on their own terms. There’s a real freedom (and privilege) in getting a fresh slate, and that sense of liberty is compounded by the feeling of being surrounded by like-minded people. Forget Emily’s whitewashed, stuck-up, depiction of the city seen on TV — the cast says that in their experience, the real Paris is diverse and very inclusive for people of color, particularly for Black women. Surprisingly, that inclusivity also extends to the complicated reality of dating as a Black woman . For many Black women, dating is an emotionally fraught experience due to the “preferences” (read: social conditioning) that have statistically landed us at the bottom of desirability rankings . But while traveling and living abroad, many Black women like Toure and Margo are experiencing the romance that once evaded them because finally, they’re the hot commodities. On the show, we see them successfully flirting and going on dates with men from various backgrounds, basking in the attention that was freely flowing their way. For Toure and Margo, Dating While Black & Abroad is a totally different ball game.