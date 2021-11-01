Lily Collins Just Defended Her Emily In Paris Character’s “Annoying” Traits

Emily in Paris wasn't necessarily one of last year's most acclaimed new shows, but it was among the most talked about. Some viewers considered it a guilty pleasure, others thought of it as a virtual French holiday, but it definitely proved popular. In fact, Netflix has said Emily in Paris was its most watched comedy series of 2020.
Whatever your take on the super-glossy show, there's no denying that Lily Collins brought great charm to her role as Emily Cooper, an American woman in her twenties who moves to Paris to pursue a career in social media.
In a new interview, Collins has seemingly addressed suggestions that her character could be perceived as, well, a little bit 'extra'. "A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” she told Nylon, before adding: "To have someone be optimistic, bright, and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, 'That’s a lot.'"
"They’re such beautiful qualities," Collins continued, "and the fact that she (Emily) can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible."
Collins, who is also one of the show's producers, went on to offer an explanation for some of the show's slightly O.T.T. elements, saying: "I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees."
Season two of Emily in Paris started shooting in May after being delayed by COVID-19. Set photos released shortly afterwards reveal that Emily's style choices will be just as bold as before, but perhaps a little more relaxed, too. Once again, the legendary Patricia Field is overseeing costuming on the series.
The new season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 22nd: just in time for a Christmas binge-watch.