“Travel Cured My Body Dysmorphia” Black British Women On Why They Feel More Beautiful Abroad

“Even though I've travelled to places like Bali, Portugal, and Brazil, I've only travelled to two majority-Black countries, Nigeria and Ghana. I was in Nigeria for almost two months — I went to the mainland, Abuja, then I went to Benin where my dad is from — and I felt like I lived there. One of the first things that struck me was that I never had to explain how to pronounce my name. That was huge! I’m half Edo, half Yoruba, and Oghosa is an Edo name and actually pronounced ‘o-wa-sa’. That really struck me. In terms of featureism and colorism , it was very refreshing to be like, wow, I've been lied to [about beauty], including this idea of the stereotypical Black woman's body shape. In Nigeria, all the women looked different. They all have different body shapes, and a lot of the women look like me. There's just a mix. I always felt living in England that I had to live up to that ideal of the figure eight physique with a big bum and a tiny waist; this ridiculous idea of what a Black woman is supposed to look like. My visit really emphasised that we're not a monolith and there's no one look that is worthy of being desirable.“England can kind of sometimes make you feel a little bit ignored. Not all the time. But sometimes. [Travelling to Nigeria] was good for showing me that Black women can be the main character. The trip definitely made me feel more connected to my culture, but [in] a Black majority country in general there's a sense of peace that we really should get to experience every day. Obviously, you still have the ramifications of colonialism in Nigeria, but the effects of white supremacy, those little things that you have to deal with every single day in the UK — the microaggressions , the stares, the ‘how do you pronounce your name? — you just don't have to deal with it [in a Black majority country]. There's a sense of peace and belonging that occurs when you travel to these countries. It's a shame it’s so expensive because I would be doing it all the time.”