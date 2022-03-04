JTS: When I did Queen & Slim and tried to talk about colourism, people told me to sit the f*ck down and that I didn't know what I was talking about and that I was lying. When I said, “This is how I've been perceived in life as a dark-skinned Black woman,” people literally told me that I was lying. So, you don't want to hear it from dark-skinned women. You don't want to hear it from light-skinned women. When do we get to have a conversation about it? Without people telling us to sit down and shut up? That shit that doesn't make sense. We need to have dialogue and say, ‘okay, this is what doesn't work, and this is what does work.’ And I think that a lot of times mixed-race people can have a certain naiveté when they talk about their experience in life. I think of Meghan Markle, when she went on Oprah and she was talking about how she didn’t know [how the Royal family would treat her]. And it's like, sis, what do you mean? She wasn’t aware of the experience that she was having because of her proximity to whiteness. She thought that because of that proximity to whiteness and being one of the “good Negroes,” they wouldn't treat her like that. And then she found out. You f*cked around and you found out when they treated you like you was as Black as me.