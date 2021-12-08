What We Lose When We Focus On Whiteness In Interracial Relationships

When we hold up relationships with white people as a sign of radical social change — they most definitely are not — we position Black women with no proximity to whiteness and no distance from Blackness as the enemy of racial progress. Black women’s distrust of others’ white partners — especially if they are women — is recast as a combination of hate, ignorance, and bitter jealousy. I’ve seen countless Black women teased and harassed online if they dared to say anything that might be seen as hostile towards interracial relationships, and this harassment has often devolved into anti-Black insults about their appearance or intelligence. Black women become the obstacle holding everyone back, a figure to be mocked and derided and ultimately ignored, even though it is Black women’s particularly keen understanding of gender and racial power dynamics that often causes their wariness in the first place.