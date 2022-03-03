Jodie Turner-Smith Isn’t Done Talking About Colorism — Are You Ready To Listen?

Jodie Turner-Smith: Yes, that was our first scene we did together as a whole family. And it was a great jump-in with both feet, get out of your head, get into your body and fucking do this completely ridiculous and also amazing dance. It was so fun, and it’s so funny because it's always so nerve-wracking when you have to do something that potentially could be very embarrassing. But in a way, it’s so freeing because you're like, I can't even think about any of that. I have to do this choreography. I don't know how long it took Colin because he was learning it from before I started. I got hired a few days before I was going to start [filming]. I literally had the weekend to learn this dance. I'll tell you a lifehack when you're trying to learn choreography, and you're not a dancer: I recorded it, then I put it in an app, and I slowed it down so that I could learn it in half time. And then my girlfriend who was hanging out with me at the time in New York, she would come over every day and help me learn this dance.