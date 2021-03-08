Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Just Changed The Royal Family’s Reputation Forever
Kate Middleton was the one who made Meghan cry during wedding planning— not vice versa
Kate (Karen) Middleton made Meghan cry days before her wedding only to paint herself as the victim to British tabloids.— Viva la République! (@J_______mahm) March 8, 2021
This is why Black women believe Meghan, they’re always painted as the antagonists & aggressors even in the face of abuse #MeghanandHarryonOprah #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/ExmutIHPqs
Meghan was repeatedly denied mental health resources
Tw: mention of suicide— jess loves emily prentiss💚 (@keensrollins) March 8, 2021
I love you so freaking much, you're loved and cherish and appreciated and this world is better because you're in it, Meghan💗 Thank you for staying#OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprahpic.twitter.com/53QGquAfwb
Members of The Firm were "concerned" about Archie's skin colour
Oprah reacts to Meghan Markle revealing somebody in the Royal Family was concerned about how dark Archie's skin color might be. pic.twitter.com/RIc15Adr7F— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021
Prince Charles refused to take Harry's calls
Harry tells Oprah his father, Prince Charles, stopped answering his calls. pic.twitter.com/HsHEtNPYHt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021