It's Been 19 Years Since Princess Diana's Death — Here's How William & Harry Remember Their Mom

It's been 19 years since Princess Diana was killed in a horrific car accident in Paris.
People in the United Kingdom and beyond are marking Wednesday's anniversary with touching tributes to the late princess of Wales' life and legacy.
Two of the people most personally impacted by her death —sons Prince William and Prince Harry — recently opened up about missing the mother they lost nearly two decades ago, and the influence she had on their lives.
"Time makes it easier. I know how you feel — I still miss my mother every day and it's 20 years after she died," Prince William told a 14-year-old who lost his own mother to cancer, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The important thing is to talk about it as a family. It's okay to feel sad. It's okay for you to miss her."
William was 15 when his mother died at the age of 36 in a high-speed crash. Now, a 34-year-old father of two, he said he is more emotional than before and really values how precious life is.
"But now, the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father," he said in an interview for an upcoming documentary, according to ABC News. "Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective, the idea of not being around to see your children grow up and stuff like that."
Prince Harry, who was 12 at the time of the crash, said earlier this summer he regretted not being open about the tragedy and how he coped with losing his mother.
"I really regret not ever talking about it,” he said at an event for his mental health charity, Heads Together. "For the first 28 years of my life, I never talked about it."
Now 31, Harry has gone on to speak more about Princess Diana and carrying on her charity work.
"All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud. That's all I've ever wanted to do," he told People earlier this year.
"When she died, there was a gaping hole, not just for us, but also for a huge amount of people across the world," he added. "If I can try and fill a very small part of that, then job done. I will have to, in a good way, spend the rest of my life trying to fill that void as much as possible. And so will William."
