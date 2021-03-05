This Sunday night, the world will get the most BTS look at the royal family since Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview when Oprah’s "no-holds barred" special with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry airs. The pre-recorded conversation is being billed as “wide-ranging interview covering everything from [Markle] stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public press.”
It will air on CBS in the U.S., but happily, Canadians can watch the interview at the same time as our American friends, starting at 8 p.m. EST on Global TV, the Global TV app, or through STACKTV on Amazon Prime. (FYI, for those using the Global TV app, you'll need a cable login to watch live.) If you gave up your cable the same year you gave up your landline, you can stream the interview on Global as soon as it's finished airing (and rewatch for up to seven days!).
Meghan and Harry announced last January that they were stepping back from their roles as official members of the royal family, which is also known as The Firm. Meghan commented about their relationship with the palace in another preview for the “no subject that's off-limits” interview, saying: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."
Just days before the interview aired, The Times of London reported that Markle had been the subject of October 2018 complaints, with then-Kensington Palace press secretary Jason Knauf reporting concerns over Markle’s “unacceptable” behaviour. (A rep for the Sussexes has called this news “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”)
One thing’s for certain, we know we’ll be tuning in.