I Went Undercover In The Sinister World Of Meghan Markle Hate Accounts

Anti-Meghan content also includes tarot, psychic readings and speculative news-analysis. Body language and personality analysis videos made by apparent professionals have been co-opted to bolster Meghan anti-fans’ claims. Sue Blackhurst , a British social psychologist with 36k subscribers on her eponymous YouTube channel, began making videos about the royals to grow her confidence coaching channel. After posting her first video looking at narcissistic traits she saw in Meghan, Blackhurst "woke up the next morning to 10,000 views," she tells me in a Zoom call. "I’d hit on something." Blackhurst’s audience is mostly American women aged 50 to 65, who respond not just with thanks for affirming their suspicions about Meghan but with their own experiences with narcissism. Blackhurst’s psychology credentials and relatively restrained tone have made her videos a go-to resource for many Meghan anti-fans. When I ask her why she recommends channels like Murky Meg and According2Taz, another prominent pregnancy truther, she calls both accounts "fantastic" and says that while she doesn’t "disagree with anything those accounts are saying at all," she tries to be less direct to avoid strong negative pushback. "It’s almost like he’s becoming brainwashed," Blackhurst says of Harry. She also doubts Meghan's first pregnancy, citing photographs and video footage of Meghan bending while wearing heels, an apparently false bump and "too much secrecy surrounding the birth".