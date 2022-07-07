Black & Unbothered in Mallorca, Spain

My trip to Mallorca was so different from the other trips I’ve taken on my baby world traveler journey. I forced myself to be adventurous and was rewarded every time. And along the way, I met the kindest locals who were eager to show off their city. It was an experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life! I love a non-stop turn up week or weekend with my friends as much as the next person, but I think it was really important that I had a different experience. I’m now looking at traveling in a new way, expanding my travel bucket list to add places I never considered before.