Black & Unbothered in Mallorca, Spain

I even went on a fantastic first date with a VERY cute chef-de-rang who showered me with compliments and played me Spanish love songs while wining and dining me on my last night on the island. We have to talk about how my confidence skyrocketed just by being Black and beautiful in Spain. The laid-back beauty practices of Mediterranean women freed me to live in all my bare-faced glory without feeling self-conscious. In contrast with the US, where the beauty of Black women is so often either ignored, denied, or even fetishized in favor of lighter-hued women co-opting our natural features, I actually felt appreciated for my inherent beauty in Spain. It was incredibly affirming to be on the receiving end of comments about everything from my skin to my shaved head to my style, smile, and energy. European men know how to give a compliment, chile!