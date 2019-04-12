I'm 24 & This Is How Much I Spent On A 5-Day Trip To Tulum With My Fiancé

6:30 p.m. – AF and I order homemade sourdough, sweet potato empanadas, and a fish dish to share, plus a hibiscus cocktail for me and a Modelo for him. The service isn't the best – all of our dishes were out before we even got our drinks – but the food is fantastic. It reminds us of a kind of Mexican version of a restaurant back in Austin we love (Emmer & Rye for any Austinites!). We were worried about having enough pesos but when we realized they take cards (rare in Tulum), we order more drinks and dessert! A lemongrass G&T for me, and an old fashioned for AF, with a coconut, mango dessert. He wants to treat me for date night and graciously pays himself, instead of us splitting. $116.98