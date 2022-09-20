Real Girlfriends in Paris — Like Emily In Paris, But Make It Black

Still, they assure me, their time in Paris has been life-changing, and being able to share it with each other (“It's so refreshing to not be the only Black person in my friend group, in my class, in my building, you know?” says Margo, who grew up in a predominantly white neighbourhood in California) and with their fellow co-stars has been essential to making the move a successful one. As self-proclaimed global citizens, their hope is that other Black women will watch the show and be encouraged to get out and see the world for themselves. Whether it’s to Mallorca or Accra, the world is our oyster. We just have to figure out how to crack it open.