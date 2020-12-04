It would be difficult for a Succession-inspired gift to appear under my tree on Christmas Day. It’s my favorite show, but the Most Succession Gift I could receive would be a gorgeous townhouse on Billionaire’s Row, where I would then host and torment my immediate family. Or a helicopter. But those simply won’t fit under my tree.
Luckily, The Queen’s Gambit, my favorite show of 2020 — and likely yours, too — offers many more realistic holiday gift ideas. According to data released by Pinterest, searches for unique chess sets have tripled since the Netflix show’s release on October 23. Specific searches for giftable chess sets, like “themed chess sets” have doubled, while “luxury chess set” searches are up 37%. Over on eBay, searches for “chess sets” have risen 215%. The show initially led to a chess set drought, according to NPR, as many of the 62 million viewers hoped to find out they, too, were chess prodigies.
But I’m not here to suggest you give someone a chess set for Christmas— that’s a little obvious. There are so many other The Queen’s Gambit and Beth Harmon-inspired ideas, from maximalist wallpaper (Pinterest search for that has quadrupled) to 1960s clothing (search has also tripled).
For more incredibly specific pop culture gift guides here’s a list curated by Spencer Pratt, ways to give Timothée Chalamet, and the Fab Five’s top Christmas gifts.