There’s A Subscription Box For Everyone On Your Gift List

We need to get something off our chests: while family gatherings will likely look a lot different this year, considering the global pandemic and all, no one said anything about presents getting canceled. In fact, there's a pretty convincing case to be made about getting (and giving!) even more gifts than usual. And, if you're stuck on finding the perfect present for the well-deserving women in your life, we suggest the kind that keeps on giving all the way through 2021. The subscription gift.
Whether you're acknowledging a birthday, a holiday, or a special occasion from a distance (lockdown wedding, anyone?), there are all sorts of specialized recurring shipments that can be tailored to the unique tastes and needs of their recipients. There's everything from a continuous flow of best-sellers for the bookworm to self-replenishing wine supplies for your beloved oenophiles, pots for passionate plant parents, and curated styles for fashion-forward friends. Our favorite aspect of subscription boxes? The gifting doesn't stop just because the festivities have, with three to six and even 12-month's worth of boxed surprises delivered directly to their doorstep. Ahead, discover ten of the most popular subscription gifts for anyone on your holiday list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.