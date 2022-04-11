From the newly blooming cherry blossoms to the slight rise in temperatures, all signs point to everyone’s favorite season — spring. This means that Mother’s Day will arrive before we know it (May 8, in case you haven't marked your calendars). If you’ve been racking your brain for the perfect gift that symbolizes your gratitude for your awesome mama, then you are not alone. The ever-popular option of flowers is a tried and true gift, but why not showcase your eternal affection with something even better — a subscription of fresh blooms every single month?
More and more florists are getting into the subscription model game, and it doesn't stop at flowers. Online greenhouses like the Sill also offer monthly deliveries of their cheer-inducing houseplants as well. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best flower subscription services that let you customize your floral choices as well as included our favorites for one-off, same-day delivery of lush blooms. Is the mother figure in your life more of a pink peony lady? Perhaps she’s a sucker for some classically elegant tulips? It’s hard to go wrong when giving the gift of lovely flowers. Scroll on to be just a little bit closer to seeing a grin on your mama’s face.
Flower & Plant Subscription Services
If you’re looking to up the ante this Mother’s Day, keep the flowers coming for a few months — or even all year. There are plenty of online florists that will deliver fresh bouquets to your mom’s door on a recurring basis.
UrbanStems
UrbanStems prides itself on creating "one-of-a-kind arrangements you won't find anywhere else," and the company stands out for its coast-to-coast, next-day flower delivery service and same-day service in New York City and Washington, DC. There is no middleman when it comes to the production because UrbanStems works directly with Rainforest-Alliance-Certified farms to ship directly to customers. Subscriptions start at $55 for a classic size, and orders can be sent out weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly depending on preference.
Bloomsybox
Bloomsybox has a solid subscription program that starts at $44.99 per monthly delivery (for the 22- to 24-stem original size) and goes up to $54.99 for 27-34 stems. You can also opt for weekly or bi-weekly deliveries at similar price points. Bloomsybox also lets you pick the flowers in each delivery. The site also offers curated assortments, including a rose box, a houseplant series, and a bouquet inspired by the New York Botanical Garden. You can also select a pet safe option that follows all the guidelines set by the ASPCA regarding harmful varieties. Next-day delivery is available, as long as you order by 1 pm EST.
Bouqs
Bouq is the hip sibling amongst of flower delivery services. The website is fresh and modern, and the subscription stands for its competitive pricing and ability to customize your bouquets. Subscriptions start at $40 dollars per delivery (for 10-16 stems) and go all the way put to $65 for 30-45 stems. You can choose from bouquet size and frequency of delivery as well.
FLOWERBX
If you are an NYC dweller, good news for you! FlowerBX is a boutique delivery service that does same-day delivery for local orders. If a subscription is more your vibe, there are weekly, bi-weekly and monthly options to choose from. Delivery for subscriptions runs anywhere from $75 for a curated assortment of tulips to $120 for a premium assortment that includes the “finest and rarest varieties of seasonal flowers available.” Oh, la la. Shipping (a $25 value) is always free on subscription orders.
The Sill
Although blooms will brighten anyone's day, greenery is the gift that keeps on giving — and growing. For anyone whose mom is also a plant mom, a subscription gift from The Sill is a sure bet. You can choose from three-month or six-month subscriptions. There are also subscription options for plants that won't cause harm to any pets you may have. All subscriptions are monthly, with each delivery ranging from $50 - $65.
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers is a tried and true favorite for giving and receiving gifts lf all kinds. The site boasts a large assortment of blooms, but it also sells treats and drinks (including wine) that can accompany a bouquet or come in a gift basket. If you’re interested in adding the brand’s blooms to your mom’s monthly rotation, check out the subscription options that start at $33.99 for a fresh market bouquet and go up to $54.99 for two dozen roses. If a monthly delivery of two dozen roses doesn’t wow her, we don’t know what will.
One-Off Flower & Plant Delivery Services
If you came here to browse one-time deliveries, you’ve scrolled to the right place. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some reader-favorite florists that don’t offer subscriptions but do specialize in quick-turnaround, affordable one-off bouquets.
Bloomscape
While Bloomscape is primarily a plant retailer, it also sells a variety of live blooms that can grow both indoors and out. Flowery gifts for the green thumb in your life do not ship in full bloom but will quickly reach maturity once they arrive. Potted bloom kits cost anywhere from $50-$100.
From You Flowers
For You Flowers has a wide array of sunny blooms for brightening your mom's day — and can happen for as little as $39.99 per delivery. The digital florist also specializes in bespoke gifts that can include anything from balloons to an edible chocolate bouquet.